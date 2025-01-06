Super League 2025 predicted table: where Leeds Rhinos, St Helens, Hull KR, Hull FC & others tipped to finish

By Peter Smith
Published 6th Jan 2025, 12:36 GMT
Leeds Rhinos are set for a return to the play-offs this year, according to the latest predicted Super League table.

Competition sponsors Betfred make Rhinos fifth-favourites to win the league leaders’ shield in 2025. That’s hardly a ringing endorsement of one of the competition’s biggest clubs, but comes after successive eighth-placed finishes.

While the bookies expect Leeds to be competing in the top half of the table, they reckon Castleford Tigers and newly-promoted Wakefield Trinity both face a season of struggle – and it’s tipped to be an old rivalry which determines who finishes in pole position.

Here is the predicted table based on the latest odds. Where clubs are level on odds for top spot, odds on them to win the Grand Final have been used as a tie-break, with last year’s placing also taken into account.

Here's how competition sponsors Betfred expect the Super League table to look at the end of this season.

1. Super League predicted table 2025

Here's how competition sponsors Betfred expect the Super League table to look at the end of this season. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Odds to finish top: 100/1.

2. 12: Wakefield Trinity

Odds to finish top: 100/1. Photo: Tony Johnson

Odds to finish top: 100/1

3. 11th: Castleford Tigers

Odds to finish top: 100/1 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Odds to finish top: 66/1.

4. 10th: Hull FC

Odds to finish top: 66/1. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Odds to finish top: 66/1.

5. 9th: Huddersfield Giants

Odds to finish top: 66/1. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Odds to finish top: 50/1.

6. 8th: Salford Red Devils

Odds to finish top: 50/1. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

