Competition sponsors Betfred make Rhinos fifth-favourites to win the league leaders’ shield in 2025. That’s hardly a ringing endorsement of one of the competition’s biggest clubs, but comes after successive eighth-placed finishes.

While the bookies expect Leeds to be competing in the top half of the table, they reckon Castleford Tigers and newly-promoted Wakefield Trinity both face a season of struggle – and it’s tipped to be an old rivalry which determines who finishes in pole position.

Here is the predicted table based on the latest odds. Where clubs are level on odds for top spot, odds on them to win the Grand Final have been used as a tie-break, with last year’s placing also taken into account.