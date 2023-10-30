Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54
Nottingham ice hockey player dies following neck injury
Flash floods hit the UK - and Storm Ciaran is also on the way
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News

Super League 2024 predicted table: Leeds Rhinos suprise, where Hull FC, St Helens and rivals tipped to finish

With the dust having settled on the 2023 Betfred Super League season, attention is now turning to next year.
By Peter Smith
Published 30th Oct 2023, 14:27 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 14:41 GMT

After a bitterly disappointing campaign, Leeds Rhinos will be aiming for much better in 2024 and their recruitment has certainly caught the odds-makers’ eyes.

Rhinos are tipped for a dramatically different placing and there could be a shock on the cards for the likes of Grand Final runners-up Catalans Dragons and Challenge Cup winners Leigh Leopards.

Here’s where the 12 clubs are expected to finish, based on the latest odds.

First in the table and Grand Final winners this year. Odds to finish top in 2024: 13/8.

1. Wigan Warriors

First in the table and Grand Final winners this year. Odds to finish top in 2024: 13/8. Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Third this year. Odds to finish top in 2024: 3/1.

2. St Helens

Third this year. Odds to finish top in 2024: 3/1. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Eighth this year. Odds to finish top in 2024: 6/1.

3. Leeds Rhinos

Eighth this year. Odds to finish top in 2024: 6/1. Photo: Matthew Merrick/Leeds Rhinos

Photo Sales
Sixth this year. Odds to finish top in 2024: 8/1.

4. Warrington Wolves

Sixth this year. Odds to finish top in 2024: 8/1. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Second this year. Odds to finish top in 2024: 12/1.

5. Catalans Dragons

Second this year. Odds to finish top in 2024: 12/1. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Fourth this year. Odds to finish top in 2024: 16/1.

6. Hull KR

Fourth this year. Odds to finish top in 2024: 16/1. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Super LeagueHull FCSt HelensRhinosCatalans Dragons