With the dust having settled on the 2023 Betfred Super League season, attention is now turning to next year.

After a bitterly disappointing campaign, Leeds Rhinos will be aiming for much better in 2024 and their recruitment has certainly caught the odds-makers’ eyes.

Rhinos are tipped for a dramatically different placing and there could be a shock on the cards for the likes of Grand Final runners-up Catalans Dragons and Challenge Cup winners Leigh Leopards.

Here’s where the 12 clubs are expected to finish, based on the latest odds.

1 . Wigan Warriors First in the table and Grand Final winners this year. Odds to finish top in 2024: 13/8. Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com Photo Sales

2 . St Helens Third this year. Odds to finish top in 2024: 3/1. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com Photo Sales

3 . Leeds Rhinos Eighth this year. Odds to finish top in 2024: 6/1. Photo: Matthew Merrick/Leeds Rhinos Photo Sales

4 . Warrington Wolves Sixth this year. Odds to finish top in 2024: 8/1. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com Photo Sales

5 . Catalans Dragons Second this year. Odds to finish top in 2024: 12/1. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales