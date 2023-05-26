'Stay focussed' message to high-flying Hunslet RLFC ahead of big clash v Rochdale Hornets

Hunslet are fourth, one place and two points clear of Rochdale and have a game in hand.

A win would strengthen their hold on a play-off spot, but coach Alan Kilshaw stressed: “We don't need to focus on the importance of the game.”

He said: “For us, every match is important. Every game is a challenge. The top-six is as close as it has ever been in this league and that has been reflected in the start of the season.

Aaron York is back in contention for Hunslet. Picture by Hunslet RLFC.

“It remains to be seen whether it ends up like that, but our focus is on the day-to-day and on how we improve and evolve as individuals and as a unit.”

Sunday’s game kicks off earlier than usual at 1pm. Kilshaw added: “We are focussed on building good habits on and off the field, which will see us achieve consistency for longer periods.”

Second-rower Aaron York is set to return from a two-game layoff with tonsilitis and on-loan winger Johnny Campbell is back in contention after being recalled by Batley Bulldogs last week.

Hunslet are still without half-back Fraser Stroud (foot) and second-row Nathan Newbound (back issue).

Jimmy Watson is back in light training. Picture by Paul Whitehurst/Hunslet RLFC.

Full-back Jimmy Watson remains sidelined with a finger injury suffered at work, but is back in light training.

Hunslet (v Rochdale Hornets): from: Render, Ryder, Burton, Sweeting, Conroy, H Hallas, S Hallas, Crossley, Jordan-Roberts, York, Knowles, Barcoe, Syme, Wray, Punchard, Bull, Croston, Wheeler, Goddard, Beharrell, Campbell.