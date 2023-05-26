Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
TikTok prankster Mizzy arrested again days after court appearance
Phillip Schofield admits affair with ‘much younger man’
Parents jailed for murdering 10-month old baby on Christmas Day
Material found in Madeleine McCann reservoir search sent to Germany
Celine Dion cancels UK ‘Courage’ world tour
IRA plot to kill Queen in San Francisco in 1983 revealed by FBI

'Stay focussed' message to high-flying Hunslet RLFC ahead of big clash v Rochdale Hornets

Hunslet have been urged to focus on performance rather than outcome when they play host to Rochdale Hornets in Betfred League One on Sunday.
By Peter Smith
Published 26th May 2023, 18:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th May 2023, 18:13 BST

Hunslet are fourth, one place and two points clear of Rochdale and have a game in hand.

A win would strengthen their hold on a play-off spot, but coach Alan Kilshaw stressed: “We don't need to focus on the importance of the game.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: “For us, every match is important. Every game is a challenge. The top-six is as close as it has ever been in this league and that has been reflected in the start of the season.

Aaron York is back in contention for Hunslet. Picture by Hunslet RLFC.Aaron York is back in contention for Hunslet. Picture by Hunslet RLFC.
Aaron York is back in contention for Hunslet. Picture by Hunslet RLFC.

“It remains to be seen whether it ends up like that, but our focus is on the day-to-day and on how we improve and evolve as individuals and as a unit.”

Sunday’s game kicks off earlier than usual at 1pm. Kilshaw added: “We are focussed on building good habits on and off the field, which will see us achieve consistency for longer periods.”

Second-rower Aaron York is set to return from a two-game layoff with tonsilitis and on-loan winger Johnny Campbell is back in contention after being recalled by Batley Bulldogs last week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hunslet are still without half-back Fraser Stroud (foot) and second-row Nathan Newbound (back issue).

Jimmy Watson is back in light training. Picture by Paul Whitehurst/Hunslet RLFC.Jimmy Watson is back in light training. Picture by Paul Whitehurst/Hunslet RLFC.
Jimmy Watson is back in light training. Picture by Paul Whitehurst/Hunslet RLFC.

Full-back Jimmy Watson remains sidelined with a finger injury suffered at work, but is back in light training.

Hunslet (v Rochdale Hornets): from: Render, Ryder, Burton, Sweeting, Conroy, H Hallas, S Hallas, Crossley, Jordan-Roberts, York, Knowles, Barcoe, Syme, Wray, Punchard, Bull, Croston, Wheeler, Goddard, Beharrell, Campbell.

Kick-off: Sunday, 1pm.

Related topics:Rochdale HornetsLeague OneRochdaleJimmy Watson