Coached by Mick Cook, Rhinos finished fourth on the league table that season, but battled through the play-offs to secure a Grand Final appearance against Wigan Warriors at DW Stadium.

Leeds trailed 8-0 early on, but, inspired by an outstanding performance from Danny McGuire, they hit back to win 42-26.

McGuire - who went on to win eight Super League Grand Finals, is the competition’s leading try scorer and now an assistant-coach at Hull KR - was named man of the match after scoring a hat-trick of tries and kicking four goals.

Rhinos' 2001 academy squad with the Grand Final trophy. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Richard Mathers, Ryan Bailey, who kicked one goal and Nick Scruton also went on to play in winning sides for Leeds at Old Trafford.

Other members of the Rhinos side who later featured in Super League were Jon Hepworth, Tommy Gallagher, Jason Netherton and Dwyane Barker.

Hepworth, Barker and Mathers also crossed for Rhinos, along with Craig Stanley.