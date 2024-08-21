Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds Rhinos have two players back in contention for Friday’s crucial visit of Catalans Dragons, but one of their main men has been ruled out for the rest of this season.

Star stand-off Brodie Croft returns to Rhinos’ initial 21-man squad after flying home to Australia last week to attend his grandfather’s funeral. Teenage back Riley Lumb is also included for the first time since suffering a hamstring injury in May, but winger Ash Handley drops out from the side beaten by Warrington Wolves last Saturday.

He has undergone surgery on a damaged wrist and will not play again this year. He is the third Leeds player ruled out for the campaign after concussion victims Morgan Gannon and Tom Holroyd. The other change to Rhinos’ squad sees Corey Johnson, who didn’t play, drop out from the 21 named ahead of Magic Weekend.

Catalans coach Steve McNamara has named a 20-man squad. Winger Matt Ikavalu and substitute Jarrod Wallace drop out after being injured in last Sunday’s loss to Hull KR. Yacine Ben Abdeslem is drafted in.

Stand-off Brodie Croft is back in Leeds Rhinos' initial squad for Friday's visit of Catalanbs Dragions after missing last weekend's game on compassionate grounds. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Rhinos’ 21-man squad is: Lachie Miller, David Fusitu'a, Harry Newman, Paul Momirovski, Brodie Croft, Matt Frawley, Andy Ackers, James Bentley, Rhyse Martin, Cameron Smith, Jarrod O'Connor, Sam Lisone, James McDonnell, Justin Sangare, Mickael Goudemand, Jack Sinfield, James Donaldson, Alfie Edgell, Tom Nicholson-Watton, Ben Littlewood, Riley Lumb.

Catalans Dragons’ 20 is: Arthur Mourgue, Tom Davies, Arthur Romano, Matthieu Laguerre, Fouad Yaha, Theo Fages, Mike McMeeken, Julian Bousquet, Paul Seguier, Benjamin Garcia, Alrix Da Costa, Bayley Sironen, Romain Navarrete, Cesar Rouge, Chris Satae, Jordan Dezaria, Franck Maria, Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet, Yacine Ben Abdeslemn, Reimis Smith.