Nineteen-year-old prop Sam Eseh made his Trinity debut against Huddersfield Giants a fortnight ago, backed up in last week’s defeat at Leeds Rhinos and is in the initial squad to visit Salford Red Devils on Sunday.

A product of the East Leeds community club, Eseh has already tasted first team rugby at a lower level, being named Betfred Championship young player of the year last season when he impressed in loan spells for Barrow Raiders and Featherstone Rovers.

The youngster has gone toe to toe with much more experienced opponents and is keen to continue his progress on Sunday, but in a winning cause this time.

Sam Eseh made his Trinity debut against Huddersfield two weeks ago. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

Though Trinity have lost all four games this year, not scoring in the past three, Eseh reckons they are capable of creating a shock against Salford and believes that would kick start their season.

He said: “It would mean a lot to get that first win - the first of the season and the first for me in the first team for Wakefield.

“It is early doors, we just need to do our jobs. I think when we get one win we will get a decent amount of them and show what we can do.”

Eseh insisted: “The mood is really good, we’ve had a good team run and everyone’s relaxed and ready to do the job on Sunday. We’re not getting the results, but team spirit is still high.”

Sam Eseh, left, receives his 2022 Championship young player of the year award from former Wakefield prop Kyle Amor. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Coming into a struggling team is a tough situation for a rookie forward, but Eseh feels he is taking the step up in his stride.

“I’ve got people like Renouf [Antoni], Jai [Whitebread] and Kev [Proctor] around me,” he said.

“I feel comfortable. It has not been the best, not getting the results, but personally I don’t feel it has been that hard.