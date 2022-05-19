Rhinos’ women begin their campaign against Huddersfield Giants (5.45pm), in a curtain-raiser to the men’s derby showdown with Wakefield Trinity (8pm).

Rhinos’ had a bye in the opening round of Women’s Super League last week, following scheduled opponents Castleford Tigers’ voluntary demotion to group two.

And Fran Goldthorp, a prolific try scorer in Rhinos’ backs, said they are keen to put on a strong performance in front of a bumper crowd.

“We haven’t played at Headingley for quite a while and some of the girls haven’t played there at all,” Goldthorpe said.

“We’re all very excited and it’s great we are on before the men, so we should hopefully get a few more people in.”

The game is Leeds’ first since their battling loss to St Helens in the Challenge Cup final at Elland Road 13 days earlier.

Goldthorp admitted that result still hurts, but insisted: “The mood in the camp is very high, everyone was proud of the performance we put in.

“We put them under a lot of pressure and we definitely think we have got a lot more to give in terms of our shape and how we can attack.”

Giants’ campaign began last week with a 50-6 defeat by York City Knights and Rhinos beat them 38-8 in a Challenge Cup tie two months ago.

Goldthorp warned: “They have got great defence, they keep coming at you and they have got a few attacking threats as well.

"I am confident we are going to out-smart them, out-attack and show a really good fight against them, but all the matches in the league are going to be tough.