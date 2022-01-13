Ashton Golding, seen in action for Jamaica, is one of Stanningley's first team coaches. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

The National Conference Division One outfit’s first round tie away to Bentley on Sunday will be streamed live on the RFL’s Our League website (2pm).

And Kevin Botwood - who coaches the team alongside Ashton Golding, the Huddersfield Giants and former Leeds Rhinos full-back - sees it as the chance to lay down a marker for a successful season.

Stanningley are on an upward curve in the Conference and Botwood confirmed: “We’ve put a lot of focus on setting our targets pretty high.”

He said: “We want to get into the [Conference] Premier Division in the next year or so and this is a good opportunity to showcase what we are about, turn a few heads and let everyone know we mean business this season.”

The Conference doesn’t begin until March, but Botwood said Stanningley’s pre-season was brought forward to prepare for this weekend.

“We performed pretty well towards the back end of last season and we’ve managed to keep a strong core of the squad together,” he reflected.

“The guys are really getting stuck in and they are excited about the prospect of getting through to the next round and even further.”

Bentley play at Wheatley Hills Rugby Union Club and are preparing for their first season in the National Conference.

Botwood added: “It will be a tough game, but we are looking forward to it.

“We are primarily focused just on getting through, but in the back of my mind there is the potential for a big local game [in round two].

“We played [Parkside] in the regional league last year and gave them quite a good run and we’d love another crack at them.”

Parkside return to Featherstone on Saturday (2pm), six days after a mixture of first team and reserve players beat Doncaster Toll Bar in the Yorkshire Cup final at Post Office Road.

Also on Saturday, Milford visit Leigh Miners Rangers (2.30pm), Thornhill Trojans are at home against RAF (1.30pm), Upton travel to West Hull (1.30pm) and Lock Lane play host to Thatto Heath Crusaders (2pm).