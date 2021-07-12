Though the Championship and League One have largely managed to keep the virus at bay so far, the community game’s flagship National Conference has suffered a series of postponements.

Among the latest games called off because of Covid were two Leeds derbies, Hunslet Club Parkside’s visit of Milford and the clash between Oulton Raiders and East Leeds.

Stanningley did manage to get on the pitch and gave a good account of themselves in a 26-6 defeat to unbeaten visitors Siddal.

Joel Gibson, pictured during his time at Hunslet, was man of the match for Thornhill Trojans. Picture by Tony Johnson.

The Leeds side trailed only 12-6 an hour into the game, Daniel Barcoe scoring their try - which Eddie Crossland converted - on 51 minutes.

Drighlington staged a spirited fightback from 18-0 down before being beaten 34-22 at home by Heworth.

Steve McIntyre and Scott Thornton began the rally with tries which Mike Sanderson converted to cut the gap to just six points.

Jake Barnes crossed early in the second half and the Leeds side were 22-18 infront on the hour after Kieron Roche’s try and Sanderson’s third goal.

They held on until the 75th minute, but a strong finish from the visitors denied them a first win of the season.

Joel Gibson inspired Thornhill Trojans to a 20-16 win at Bradford Dudley Hill, scoring a try and two goals.

George Woodcock, Harry Woollard and Rye Ward also crossed for the Dewsbury side.