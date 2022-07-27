Stand up if you love rugby league: Safe standing introduced for World Cup finals at Old Trafford

The women’s and men’s finals will be staged at Old Trafford, Manchester, on Saturday, November 19 and safe standing area will be available.

Organisers say tickets in the standing area will be priced in the category D bracket and buyers will be allocated a seat number to ensure numbers within the section are controlled.

Tickets will be available in that area to anyone aged 16 or over.

The women's, men's and wheelchair World Cup trophies at Old Trafford. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

Rugby League World Cup chief executive Jon Dutton said: “We are already anticipating a special atmosphere at all of our tournament finals and the introduction of safe standing for the men’s and women’s final at Old Trafford will undoubtedly add an extra element to the day.

“We know many Rugby League fans across the country enjoy the matchday experience in the terraces alongside their friends and this will be a feature across many of our traditional rugby league venues throughout the tournament.

“To be able to introduce this option for two World Cup finals is ground-breaking, particularly in a stadium such as Old Trafford.

“There are a limited number of these tickets available and we expect them to sell quickly.”

Dutton added: “Rugby League World Cup 2021 prides itself on being a trailblazing tournament and we know there is a huge desire across fans of sport in this country to bring back safe standing at major sporting events.