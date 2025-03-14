St Helens v Leeds Rhinos: latest team news, 21-man squads & injury return dates

By Peter Smith
Published 14th Mar 2025, 12:00 BST
Leeds Rhinos could welcome back two influential players at St Helens today, but another has been ruled out.

Full-back Lachie Miller is in contention for his first appearance since last September, following hamstring and calf muscle injuries. Winger Ryan Hall didn't travel to France last week because of a sore rib, but is expected to return in this evening’s Betfred Challenge Cup fourth round tie.

Scrum-half Matt Frawley is unavailable after failing a head injury assessment during the defeat at Catalans Dragons six days ago, so outside-back Jack Smith – who is yet to make his first team debut – has been drafted into the initial squad. Prop Tom Nicholson-Watton and full-back/winger Alfie Edgell retain their place in the 21 after not being selected last week. Prop Matty Lees is expected to return for Saints after missing their home loss at Hull KR a week ago. James Bell, Moses Mbye and Jake Burns are the other players hoping to be called into the matchday side from an unchanged 21. Ex-Rhinos centre Konrad Hurrell, who has been playing for Halifax Panthers on dual-registration, has a hamstring injury and is the only casualty among Saints’ top-20 squad.

St Helens’ 21 is: Jack Welsby, Kyle Feldt, Mark Percival, Jon Bennison, Tristan Sailor, Jonny Lomax, Alex Walmsley, Daryl Clark, Matty Lees, Curtis Sironen, Joe Batchelor, Morgan Knowles, Moses Mbye, James Bell, Matt Whitley, Agnatius Paasi, Jake Wingfield, George Delaney, Noah Stephens, Jake Burns, Harry Robertson.

Rhinos’ 21 is: Lachie Miller, Harry Newman, Ash Handley, Ryan Hall, Brodie Croft, Mikolaj Oledzki, Andy Ackers, Keenan Palasia, James Bentley, James McDonnell, Jarrod O'Connor, Sam Lisone, Morgan Gannon, Cooper Jenkins, Jake Connor, Jack Sinfield, Alfie Edgell, Tom Nicholson-Watton, Riley Lumb, Ethan Clark-Wood, Jack Smith.

Referee: Liam Moore (Wigan). Kick-off: Friday, 8pm. Here’s who is definitely unavailable for Rhinos from their 30-man full-time squad.

Here's who's definitely ruled out for Rhinos.

1. St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Here's who's definitely ruled out for Rhinos. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Leeds’ star wing signing suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury during Ash Handley’s testimonial game against Wigan Warriors on January 26 and won’t play a competitive match this year.

2. Maika Sivo

Leeds’ star wing signing suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury during Ash Handley’s testimonial game against Wigan Warriors on January 26 and won’t play a competitive match this year. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
The scrum-half is automatically ruled out of the Cup tie after failing a head injury assessment last week. He will be available against Wigan Warriors on March 22, if he completes the return to play protocol.

3. Matt Frawley

The scrum-half is automatically ruled out of the Cup tie after failing a head injury assessment last week. He will be available against Wigan Warriors on March 22, if he completes the return to play protocol. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
The prop will complete a two-match suspension this week and could return against Wigan.

4. Tom Holroyd

The prop will complete a two-match suspension this week and could return against Wigan. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Leeds’ loose-forward and co-captain has had an operation on an ankle injury and will be sidelined for another couple of months.

5. Cameron Smith

Leeds’ loose-forward and co-captain has had an operation on an ankle injury and will be sidelined for another couple of months. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
The 20-year-old forward underwent surgery on a hamstring injury early in pre-season. He is a couple of months away from being available for selection.

6. Ben Littlewood

The 20-year-old forward underwent surgery on a hamstring injury early in pre-season. He is a couple of months away from being available for selection. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Jack SmithSt Helens
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice