St Helens v Leeds Rhinos: latest team news, 21-man squads & injury return dates

Full-back Lachie Miller is in contention for his first appearance since last September, following hamstring and calf muscle injuries. Winger Ryan Hall didn't travel to France last week because of a sore rib, but is expected to return in this evening’s Betfred Challenge Cup fourth round tie.

Scrum-half Matt Frawley is unavailable after failing a head injury assessment during the defeat at Catalans Dragons six days ago, so outside-back Jack Smith – who is yet to make his first team debut – has been drafted into the initial squad. Prop Tom Nicholson-Watton and full-back/winger Alfie Edgell retain their place in the 21 after not being selected last week. Prop Matty Lees is expected to return for Saints after missing their home loss at Hull KR a week ago. James Bell, Moses Mbye and Jake Burns are the other players hoping to be called into the matchday side from an unchanged 21. Ex-Rhinos centre Konrad Hurrell, who has been playing for Halifax Panthers on dual-registration, has a hamstring injury and is the only casualty among Saints’ top-20 squad.