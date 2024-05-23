Three Saints men have been ruled out after recent operations and another is recovering from surgery last month, though forward Agnatius Paasi has been crossed off the casualty list following his comeback in a reserves game last weekend. Rhinos welcome back centre Harry Newman and stand-off Brodie Croft, but are without eight players including five with a top-20 squad number. Here’s who is missing and when they could be back on the field.
1. St Helens v Leeds Rhinos
A dozen players will be unavailable through injury when Leeds Rhinos visit St Helens on Friday. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
2. James Bentley (Rhinos)
The Ireland international second-rower has been sidelined since failing a head injury assessment in Rhinos' win at Castleford Tigers on March 28. Coach Rohan Smith said: "James is training really well within what he is allowed to do at this point. He is looking at a return to play in July." Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
3. James Donaldson (Rhinos)
The prop served a two-match ban in February/March and then sustained a neck injury in training. He has "made progress", according to coach Rohan Smith, but a return date has not been announced. Photo: Steve Riding
4. David Fusitu'a (Rhinos)
The winger made his first appearance of the season, following knee surgery, against Huddersfield Giants on April 19. He lasted around 50 minutes before being forced off with medial ligament damage to his other leg and an eight-10 week recovery means he could be back in late June. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
5. Morgan Gannon (Rhinos)
The second-rower was concussed in both his pre-season games and hasn't made a competitive appearance in 2024. On May 20 Rhinos announced he won't play this season, though he is doing non-contact training with his teammates. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
6. Tom Holroyd (Rhinos)
The front-rower has missed four games since failing a head injury assessment against Warrington Wolves on April 5. He has yet to get through the return to play protocol and coach Rohan Smith said: "It could be quite a short-term situation from this point, but it is a little bit of an unknown still.”Read More Photo: Bruce Rollinson
