The injury-hit hosts are backing up from last Saturday’s Challenge Cup semi-final defeat by Leigh Leopards.

Depending on Hull KR’s result against Castleford Tigers the same evening, a Leeds win could lift them into sixth place on the table. Here’s a scene-setter.

Betfred Super League round 20

Ash Handley races away from Jack Welsby to score during Leeds' last meeting with St Helens, at Headingley in May. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Where and when?

Date: Friday, July 28.

Time: 8pm

Venue: TW Stadium

A dejected Nene Macdonald after Rhinos' golden-point loss to St Helens in May. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Saints’ star man: The hosts have some big names missing from their pack, but veteran hooker James Roby returns after missing the Cup semi-final because of concussion. He will add experience, leadership and direction out of dummy-half.

Key battle: Both sides are close to full-strength in the backs, where Rhinos centre Nene Macdonald will want to get the better of his former Gold Coast Titans clubmate Konrad Hurrell.

Previous meeting: May 26, 2023. Super League round 13. Rhinos 12 (Tries Handley, Smith. Goals Martin 2), St Helens 13 (Tries Makinson, Sironen. Goals Makinson 2. Drop goal Dodd). After extra-time. Referee: Liam Moore. Attendance: 14,161.

Saints' James Roby is tackled by Cameron Smith during last year's Super League Grand Final. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.