Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row

St Helens v Leeds Rhinos in focus: Opposition star man, key battle, previous meeting and verdict

After a two-week break, Leeds Rhinos return to action on Friday in their third meeting of the season with Betfred Super League champions St Helens.
By Peter Smith
Published 27th Jul 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read

The injury-hit hosts are backing up from last Saturday’s Challenge Cup semi-final defeat by Leigh Leopards.

Depending on Hull KR’s result against Castleford Tigers the same evening, a Leeds win could lift them into sixth place on the table. Here’s a scene-setter.

Betfred Super League round 20

Ash Handley races away from Jack Welsby to score during Leeds' last meeting with St Helens, at Headingley in May. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.Ash Handley races away from Jack Welsby to score during Leeds' last meeting with St Helens, at Headingley in May. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Ash Handley races away from Jack Welsby to score during Leeds' last meeting with St Helens, at Headingley in May. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Where and when?

Date: Friday, July 28.

Time: 8pm

Venue: TW Stadium

A dejected Nene Macdonald after Rhinos' golden-point loss to St Helens in May. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.A dejected Nene Macdonald after Rhinos' golden-point loss to St Helens in May. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
A dejected Nene Macdonald after Rhinos' golden-point loss to St Helens in May. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Saints’ star man: The hosts have some big names missing from their pack, but veteran hooker James Roby returns after missing the Cup semi-final because of concussion. He will add experience, leadership and direction out of dummy-half.

Read More
Read more: Leeds Rhinos predicted starting 13 and bench for big game at St Helen...

Key battle: Both sides are close to full-strength in the backs, where Rhinos centre Nene Macdonald will want to get the better of his former Gold Coast Titans clubmate Konrad Hurrell.

Previous meeting: May 26, 2023. Super League round 13. Rhinos 12 (Tries Handley, Smith. Goals Martin 2), St Helens 13 (Tries Makinson, Sironen. Goals Makinson 2. Drop goal Dodd). After extra-time. Referee: Liam Moore. Attendance: 14,161.

Saints' James Roby is tackled by Cameron Smith during last year's Super League Grand Final. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.Saints' James Roby is tackled by Cameron Smith during last year's Super League Grand Final. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Saints' James Roby is tackled by Cameron Smith during last year's Super League Grand Final. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Verdict: The visitors will fancy their chances, given the respective strength of the squads, but Leeds have lost to Castleford (twice) and Wakefield this season so it depends which Rhinos team turns up. Though Saints can field an impressive backline and recent adversity will spur them on, Leeds have the stronger pack and bench and that should make the difference, if they have one of their good days.

Related topics:St HelensSuper LeagueOppositionJames Roby