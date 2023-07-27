St Helens v Leeds Rhinos in focus: Opposition star man, key battle, previous meeting and verdict
The injury-hit hosts are backing up from last Saturday’s Challenge Cup semi-final defeat by Leigh Leopards.
Depending on Hull KR’s result against Castleford Tigers the same evening, a Leeds win could lift them into sixth place on the table. Here’s a scene-setter.
Betfred Super League round 20
Where and when?
Date: Friday, July 28.
Time: 8pm
Venue: TW Stadium
Saints’ star man: The hosts have some big names missing from their pack, but veteran hooker James Roby returns after missing the Cup semi-final because of concussion. He will add experience, leadership and direction out of dummy-half.
Key battle: Both sides are close to full-strength in the backs, where Rhinos centre Nene Macdonald will want to get the better of his former Gold Coast Titans clubmate Konrad Hurrell.
Previous meeting: May 26, 2023. Super League round 13. Rhinos 12 (Tries Handley, Smith. Goals Martin 2), St Helens 13 (Tries Makinson, Sironen. Goals Makinson 2. Drop goal Dodd). After extra-time. Referee: Liam Moore. Attendance: 14,161.
Verdict: The visitors will fancy their chances, given the respective strength of the squads, but Leeds have lost to Castleford (twice) and Wakefield this season so it depends which Rhinos team turns up. Though Saints can field an impressive backline and recent adversity will spur them on, Leeds have the stronger pack and bench and that should make the difference, if they have one of their good days.