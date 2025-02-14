St Helens' Leeds Rhinos old boy makes surprise dual-registration move to Championship club
St Helens centre Konrad Hurrell has joined Halifax Panthers on dual-registration and been named in their initial squad for Sunday’s opening league game at Sheffield Eagles.
Hurrell scored 23 tries in 55 appearances for Rhinos from 2019-2021. He featured in Leeds’ 2020 Challenge Cup final win against Salford Red Devils at Wembley and was a Grand Final winner for Saints against his previous club three years ago.
The 33-year-old missed the end of last season because of a neck injury, but signed a new one-year contract last November. Halifax are coached by former Saints pivot Kyle Eastmond, who signed for Rhinos in March, 2021, but hung up his boots just two games into a two-year contract.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.