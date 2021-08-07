Squad depth is starting to improve at Hunslet insists boss Alan Kilshaw

The Parksiders will go into tomorrow’s huge test at table-topping Barrow Raiders in confident mood following their impressive 46-26 away win over Doncaster last week, which was Kilshaw’s first success since joining the club.

Hunslet hold the sixth and final play-off place and Kilshaw feels things are starting to come together for his side who are unbeaten in the two games since he took charge, despite continuing injury problems.

“We have a few bodies back, but – as is so often the way with rugby league – we’ve lost a couple in Brad Hey and Will Cooke,” Kilshaw reported.

Dominic Brambani will miss Hunslet's trip to Barrow tomorrow as he is self-isolating. Picture: Tony Johnson.

“Jimmy Watson and Niall Walker are ruled out for the season, Simon Brown is still out with his rib injury and Dom Brambani, who is self-isolating, should be available again after the London Skolars game, in mid-August.”

But Kilshaw insisted: “Our squad depth is starting to look much better.

“In the last few weeks we have been playing chess, but without some key pieces.

“Some of our knights and castles are available, or are close to being available.

“That’s ramping up intensity at training and competition for places, which ultimately brings out the best in everyone.”

Hunslet (at Barrow) from: Hartley, Young, Chapman-Smith, Chrimes, Jones-Bishop, Reittie, A Brown, Gibbons, Coleman, Andrade, Halafihi, Kidd, Straugheir, Hallas, Conroy, Rowe, Wray, Wood, Morris, Whiteley, Summers.

Referee: Michael Mannifield (Huddersfield).