Son of Leeds Rhinos legend signs for Burnley FC
Marley Leuluai penned a professional contract today (Wednesday) on his 17th birthday. The deal will keep him at Turf Moor until the end of the summer of 2026. The defender joined Burnley in the summer from Manchester City on a scholarship and is a regular in their under-18s side.
Leulaui’s father Kylie Leuluai is the most successful overseas player in Rhinos’ history, having won six Grand Finals and the league leaders’ shield, World Club Challenge and Challenge Cup twice. The New Zealand-born prop made 264 appearances for Rhinos from 2007-2015.
Only one import, Australian Eric Harris in the 1930s, has played more games for the club. Leuluai also had a spell on the club’s backroom staff after hanging up his boots after the 2015 Grand Final win. He joined Warrington Wolves as head of rugby operations in 2017, moving across the Pennines to make it easier for Marley to attend training at City.
Marley is part of New Zealand’s squad for the under-17 World Cup in Indonesia, which kicks off on Friday. Their first game is against Venezuela two days later.