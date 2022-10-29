Rhinos say the kit “incorporates the colour of verdigris [blue-green] in the design to give a shirt that distinguishes the design from other replica shirts which traditionally have blocks of colour”.

Rhinos’ commercial director Rob Oates added: “I think the kit looks great and is certainly an alternative to our traditionally-looking home kit.

“The away kit gives us a chance to do something a bit different from the norm and [manufacturer] OXEN Sports have certainly filled that brief.”

Luke Hooley in Rhinos' new away kit.