Rhinos have lost their opening three matches and face a tough derby at Wakefield Trinity tomorrow.

Front-rower Oledzki - who has retained his place in the England training squad ahead of this year’s World Cup - admitted he is “gutted” by Rhinos’ poor start, but confident a “complete performance” is coming.

Rhinos have led in all three fixtures so far, against Warrington Wolves, Wigan Warriors and Catalans Dragons, without being able to see the game out.

Mikolaj Oledzki in pre-season action against Featherstone. Picture by Tony Johnson.

They have scored just 36 points - 20 of those coming against Warrington in round one - and conceded 66 to sit third from bottom in the table.

Wakefield are one place ahead of Rhinos on points difference and Oledzki admitted that makes tomorrow a big game.

“You try to treat every game as a Grand Final and try to put your best foot forward,” he said.

“For the last three games we’ve tried to get everything right, but certain things haven’t quite clicked yet.

Mikolaj Oledzki. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

“We are doing everything we need to to get the small things right and this week is a great opportunity. Against Catalans [last week], defensively we improved massively, but we just couldn’t get over the tryline.

“Hopefully this week we can put the defence we’ve improved on together with the attack and we can put a good complete performance in.”

Oledzki insisted spirits remain high despite this year’s results.

“We’ve had three tough games and the results haven’t gone our way, but we’ve got a good feel around the camp,” he stated.

Mikolaj Oledzki. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“Some stuff is not going to come off straight away, but we are improving every week and the lads are getting used to each other, playing together.

“Once it all clicks, hopefully this week, we can start building some momentum and start ticking some games off.”

Oledzki was a substitute for the first two rounds and started last Thursday.

He admitted: “I enjoy starting, especially when we play at Headingley.

“You get that extra bit of excitement for the first carry of the game or the first tackle.

“It helps you start your game strong and set the tempo.

“I am gutted we haven’t managed to get a win, but I also believe in us and know we are not far off.

“The results will start to come.

“The excitement is still strong, I just want to get better and better and start putting some good performances together week in and week out.”

Tomorrow’s hosts Wakefield have also lost their opening three matches, but Oledzki is impressed with the way they are playing.

“They throw the ball around and it’s tough to play against,” he said.

“We have to be on our toes and expect the unexpected.

“It is always a tough game over there and we need to have the right mindset, which I’m sure we will.

“We have to concentrate on ourselves and do the stuff we want to do right and to the best level. I am sure it will be a good game that we can come out on top of.”