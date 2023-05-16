Bobby Hartley was the only Leeds player on duty in last month’s opener, which Lancashire won 42-20 at the Jungle in Castleford.

He misses out for the rematch at Hull KR’s Sewell Group Craven Park on Saturday, May 27, but Rhinos’ Leo Aliyu, Ben Littlewood, Fergus McCormack, Joe Phillips, Jack Smith and Neil Tchamambe are all included in Yorkshire’s squad.

Trinity’s Oliver Pratt drops out, but clubmate Ethan Wood retains his place and is joined in the squad by another Wakefield player, Harvey Smith.

Rhinos' Jack Smith has been called into the Yorkshire academy squad. Picture by Craig Hawkhead/Leeds Rhinos.

Rhinos half-back Jack Sinfield was in the initial Lancashire squad for the first match, but was withdrawn by his club because of first team duty and is not included this time.

The squads have been selected by head of England pathways Paul Anderson. He said: “Academy Origin is where we identify and develop the players who have the potential to become elite performers on the domestic and international stage and I’m really excited to be able to introduce some fresh faces for game two.

“Lancashire were outstanding at Castleford in the first game – now it’s up to the Yorkshire lads to turn things around.

Rhinos' Ben Littlewood is in the Yorkshire academy squad. Picture by Craig Hawkhead/Leeds Rhinos.

“We’re building towards the first England Academy international since 2019, at St Gaudens in France on 8 July, so there’s everything for these lads to play for.”

The final game is at St Helens’ Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday, August 18.

Yorkshire squad: Leo Aliyu (Leeds Rhinos), Kye Armstrong (Hull FC), Jack Billington (Huddersfield Giants), Jack Charles (Hull), Lennie Ellis, Louix Gorman (both Hull KR), Lucas Green (Warrington Wolves), Matt Hanley, Jack Hudson (both Huddersfield), Will Hutchinson (Hull), Ben Littlewood, Fergus McCormack (both Leeds Rhinos), Max Merta (Huddersfield), Joe Phillips (Leeds), Harvey Smith (Wakefield Trinity), Jack Smith (Leeds), Thomas Smith (Hull KR), Cai Taylor Wray (Warrington), Neil Tchamambe (Leeds), Cobie Wainhouse (Hull), Ethan Wood (Wakefield).