Money is still pouring in, a day after Sinfield completed his epic 101-mile run from Leicester to Leeds.

At dawn today (Wednesday), donations - to be split between the Leeds Hospitals Charity appeal to build a Rob Burrow Centre for motor neurone disease (mnd) in the city and the MND Association- had passed £1.5m and were still climbing.

That is on top of £2.7m collected after Sinfield ran seven marathons in seven days a year ago.

Kevin Sinfield with Rob Burrow at Headingley after the 'extra-mile' run. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Sinfield has been known by Rhinos fans as Sir Kev since captaining the club to the first of its eight Super League titles in 2004 and the Yorkshire Evening Post had called for the honour to be made official.

But speaking to BBC Breakfast, a typically modest Sinfield insisted:

“It’s really nice, [but] I’d much rather the government keep giving funds to MND and trying to find a cure.”

He stressed: “We are a team, it is a huge team effort and before that [the fund raising] I was very fortunate I played for a wonderful team with some great lads.”

Kevin Sinfield ran 101 miles from Leicester to Leeds in 24 hours. Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com.

Rather than individual glory, Sinfield insisted former teammate Burrow’s battle with mnd is at the front of his thoughts.

“The big driver is the Rob Burrow care centre in Leeds, that’s really important to all of us,” he said.

“The sooner we can get that the better.

“We want Rob to open that, I think that’s really important for everybody.

“If anybody’s got a couple of million and they want to donate it, that’d be a really nice thing to do.”