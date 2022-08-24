Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Going into the final round, Warrington were league leaders, on points difference from St Helens and Leeds.

Rhinos are now guaranteed a home semi-final and will finish in pole position if Saints lose their final game, to Wigan Warriors.

Jack Sinfield was the star for Rhinos, scoring a try, two drop goals, two conversions - both from a touchline - and a penalty, as well as being involved in two other touchdowns.

Will Gatus scored two tries for Rhinos. Picture Bruce Rollinson

The visitors struck first when Jake Thewlis touched down from Leon Hayes’ kick after 11 minutes, but Leeds responded immediately.

Sinfield’s kick was collected by Riley Lumb and he put Will Gatus over.

Sinfield - who wasn’t in Rhinos’ initial squad, landed a touchline conversion to edge the hosts in front.

Midway through the first half, Gatus returned the favour, the centre taking Alfie Edgell’s long pass to send his winger Lumb in for an unconverted try.

Jack Sinfield, who scored a try, two conversions, a penalty and two drop goals. Picture by Craig Hawkhead Photography/Leeds Rhinos.

Hayes darted over from close range and added the extras to level the scores, but Sinfield landed a drop goal just before the break to give Rhinos an 11-10 lead.

The stand-off added two more points 15 minutes into the second half after he was tackled off the ball close to Warrington’s line.

Sinfield extended the advantage with 15 minutes left when he sipped a shoulder and darted through a gap for the hosts’ third try, though his conversion attempt was off target.

Ben Harthill dummied over for Warrington soon afterwards and Hughes’ conversion made it a one point game.

Sinfield booted his second drop goal in stoppage time, then his grubber kick was batted on by Kyden Frater to Gatus who powered over for his second try, improved by Sinfield.

There was still time for Nolan Tupea to cross for Warrington, but Hughes’ conversion was the game’s final act.

Leeds Rhinos: Edgell, Tchamambe, Smith, Gatus, Lumb, Sinfield, K Morgan, Higgins, Aldridge, Gilmore, Littlewood, Robinson, Brennan-Jones. Subs Shaw, McSwiney, Frater, B Morgan.

Warrington Wolves: Hughes, Booth, Darbyshire, Thewlis, Hughes-Lynch, Doolan, Hayes, Green, Hartill, Reddecliff, Bardsley-Rowe, Tupea, High. Subs Bajer, Shingler, Marshall, Barnes.