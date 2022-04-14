Sinfield the hero as Leeds Rhinos stun Wigan Warriors

Stand-off Jack Sinfield was the match-winner for Leeds Rhinos under-18s in a sensational 23-22 comeback victory over Wigan Warriors at Headingley in a curtain-raiser to last night's Super League game.

Rhinos trailed 18-0 after 12 minutes and were 10 points adrift midway through the second half, but refused to give in and Sinfield eventually levelled the scores with a penalty before sealing the win through a late drop goal.

Wigan scored three tries in a devastating spell between the fifth and 12th minutes, when Leeds didn’t have possession.

Jack Sinfield. Picture by Steve Riding.

They went ahead through prop Max Hill and increased their advantage when winger Ethan Fitzgerald crossed at the corner, following a penalty and a Rhinos touch which wiped the tackle count.

Leeds then booted the restart out on the full and in the subsequent set Wigan’s other winger Reagan Sumner went over.

Scrum-half Billy Myers converted all three, including the second and third from either touchline.

Rhinos got back into the game midway through the half when number seven Kai Morgan intercepted a Wigan pass to race in for a try which Sinfield improved.

Kai Morgan. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Winger Riley Lumb dived over at the corner, from a pass by his centre Max Simpson after full-back Alfie Edgell had also handled and a touchline goal by Sinfield cut the gap to six points after half an hour.

It stayed that way until the break, but Rhinos forward Billy Davies was held up over Wigan’s line on the final play of the half.

Forweards Jack Johnson and Blake Morgan went equally close in the second period as Rhinos put Wigan’s defence under huge pressure before a breakaway try by full-back Jacob Douglas moved the visitors two scores ahead.

A brilliant finish by substitute Dylan Proud cut the gap back to six points and winger Neil Tchamambe also crossed, both tries being created by Kai Morgan and Edgell.

Sinfield couldn’t convert either, but levelled the scores with a penalty only after a terrific run by Simpson; then the stand-off booted Leeds ahead with a well-taken one-pointer after his own run had set up field position.Joe Baldwin almost won it at the death for Wigan, but was held up over Leeds' line.

Leeds Rhinos under-18s: Edgell, Tchamambe, Gatus, Simpson, Lumb, Sinfield, K Morgan, Higgins, Aldridge, Spear, Davies, B Morgan, Johnson. Subs Proud, Robinson, Gilmore, Littlewood.