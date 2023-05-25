Turner became the face and voice of rugby league Down Under in the late-1980s and early-1990s after heading a promotional campaign for the Winfield Cup, which is now the NRL.

Her involvement, beginning in 1989, helped transform rugby league’s image in Australia, attracting more female fans and new commercial backers. At a time when the game had a violent image, she helped make it cool.

Turner’s first promo - What You Get Is What You See - was an instant hit. Much of it was filmed in Australia, but the portions starring Turner were shot in a studio in London and also featured then-Leeds player Cliff Lyons.

Tina Turner performing in 2009. Picture by Niall Carson/PA Wire.

Speaking to Foxsports.com.au in 2019, Lyons - an Aussie Test stand-off who was having a winter stint at Headingley - recalled: “I had gone over to England to play with Leeds.

“Gavin [Miller] was with Hull Kingston Rovers and we got a call from someone at the ARL.

“They asked us if we’d like to do an advertisement with Tina Turner. I couldn’t say ‘yes’ quick enough.

Cliff Lyons, left, with fellow past players Garry Schofield and Eric Grothe during a return trip to Headingley

“I got a train down from Leeds, and we had a full day with her.

“We had a chat with her and made the video. She was a very nice lady. I tried to make her become a Leeds supporter. She was very down to earth and quietly spoken.”

Another Turner video, backed by her performance of Simply The Best, was equally successful.