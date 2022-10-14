On the eve of the tournament, which was delayed by a year because of the Covid pandemic, sports minister Stuart Andrew MP has written for the YEP about the importance of the event and the legacy it will leave behind.

Sports Minister Stuart Andrew writes:

No one does major sporting events like the UK and Yorkshire will be at the heart of things over the next few weeks as the biggest and most inclusive Rugby League World Cup ever comes to England.

Sports Minister Stuart Andrew speaks at this week's Rugby League World Cup 2021 launch at the Manchester Science and Industry Museum. Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com.

Australia take on Fiji at Headingley in Leeds on the opening day of the men’s tournament tomorrow, while the women’s and wheelchair tournaments kick off in the coming days.

There will be semi-finals at Elland Road in Leeds, the LNER Community Stadium in York and the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield respectively, with many more games in Doncaster, Hull and Huddersfield as we welcome thousands of supporters from across the globe.

As the MP for Pudsey, I know how much rugby league is ingrained within Yorkshire’s DNA. The sport originated here and more than 125 years on we still have the most passionate and devoted fans on the planet.

That’s not just because of its skill and physicality, but also because the ups and downs unite our towns and cities through good times and bad.

World Cup ambassadors James Simpson, coach of Rhinos' wheelchair side and Fois Forsell, coach of Leeds' women, with the trophies at Headingley Stadium. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

Back in 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic struck, it quickly became clear the sport was at imminent threat of collapse without urgent help.

Losing one of our most historic sports - with its special social and economic value across northern England - was unthinkable, particularly with the World Cup coming to England.

So the government put in £32 million to deal with the financial impact of the pandemic and safeguard rugby league’s future.

Looking back, I’m hugely proud to reach this moment now - and look ahead with anticipation at what lies ahead.

Headingley will host the second game of the tournament, when Australia play Fiji on Saturday. Picture by Matt West/SWpix.com.

The World Cup will help cement that future, not least thanks to the organisers’ determination to increase local participation, even before the tournament kicks off.

For instance, Dewsbury Moor ARLFC in Kirklees has benefited from a £200,000 investment from the CreatedBy social impact programme, with the support of the UK Government.

This funding has allowed it to extend the changing room pavilion, provide a new bar area, kitchen and dining area, purpose built function room, new toilets, six new changing rooms with shower and toilets, including purpose-built female changing rooms.

So many other clubs across the North, including the likes of East Leeds, Farnley Falcons and Stanningley Rangers, have also benefited.

A couple of weeks ago I travelled across the Pennines and saw the amazing transformation of Leigh Miners Rangers Community Rugby Club.

Its new training facility was made possible through a £350,000 investment, which means their women’s, men’s and youth teams can now train at the same venue in the winter months and do not need to hire extra pitches - saving the club vital money.

To date, the programme has built or refurbished 48 clubhouses, 32 changing rooms, 20 artificial pitches, seven gyms and four kitchens at grassroots clubs, and delivered a wealth of new equipment such as balls, goalposts and lawnmowers.

These are already being put to good use to make the game more welcoming and attractive to new players - all before a try has even been scored.

We wanted this tournament to be inclusive and affordable and I’m delighted all 61 matches will be broadcast live on the BBC.

More than 350,000 tickets have been sold for the men’s, women’s and wheelchair tournaments. Under-16s can pick up a ticket for just over £2 and more than 80 per cent of tournament tickets are priced at less than £50. Concessions can even buy a ticket for the men’s semi-final here in Leeds for as little as £15.

