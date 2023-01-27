News you can trust since 1890
Seven Leeds Rhinos players named in England performance squad

Seven Leeds Rhinos players have been named in the England women’s national performance squad which will prepare for a mid-season Test against France in April.

By Peter Smith
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Jan 2023, 3:51pm

Leeds’ Dannielle Anderson, Caitlin Beevers, Keara Bennett, Fran Goldthorp, Amy Hardcastle, Zoe Hornby and Georgia Roche have all retained their place from last year’s World Cup.

Featherstone Rovers’ Chloe Billington has been drafted into a squad which also includes nine St Helens players, seven York Valkyrie and one from Wigan Warriors.

The fixture against France at Warrington’s HJ Stadium on Saturday, April 29, will be England Women’s first outing since they lost to New Zealand in a World Cup semi-final last November.

Rhinos' Fran Goldthorp in World Cup action for England against Canada. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

The full England women’s performance squad is: Dannielle Anderson (Leeds Rhinos), Savannah Andrade (York Valkyrie), Caitlin Beevers, Keara Bennett (both Leeds), Chloe Billington (Featherstone Rovers), Leah Burke, Jodie Cunningham (both St Helens), Hollie Dodd, Grace Field (both York Valkyrie), Fran Goldthorp, Amy Hardcastle (both Leeds), Zoe Harris (St Helens), Zoe Hornby (Leeds), Shona Hoyle, Tara Jones, Eboni Partington (all St Helens), Sinead Peach (York), Emily Rudge (St Helens), Tamzin Renouf (York), Georgia Roche (Leeds), Tara Stanley (York), Paige Travis, Vicky Whitfield (both St Helens), Georgia Wilson (Wigan), Olivia Wood (York).

Rhinos' Caitlin Beevers scoring for England agianst France last year. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.
New Rhinos signing Amy Hardcastle playing for England in their World Cup opener against Brazil. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.
