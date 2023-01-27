Seven Leeds Rhinos players named in England performance squad
Seven Leeds Rhinos players have been named in the England women’s national performance squad which will prepare for a mid-season Test against France in April.
Leeds’ Dannielle Anderson, Caitlin Beevers, Keara Bennett, Fran Goldthorp, Amy Hardcastle, Zoe Hornby and Georgia Roche have all retained their place from last year’s World Cup.
Featherstone Rovers’ Chloe Billington has been drafted into a squad which also includes nine St Helens players, seven York Valkyrie and one from Wigan Warriors.
The fixture against France at Warrington’s HJ Stadium on Saturday, April 29, will be England Women’s first outing since they lost to New Zealand in a World Cup semi-final last November.
The full England women’s performance squad is: Dannielle Anderson (Leeds Rhinos), Savannah Andrade (York Valkyrie), Caitlin Beevers, Keara Bennett (both Leeds), Chloe Billington (Featherstone Rovers), Leah Burke, Jodie Cunningham (both St Helens), Hollie Dodd, Grace Field (both York Valkyrie), Fran Goldthorp, Amy Hardcastle (both Leeds), Zoe Harris (St Helens), Zoe Hornby (Leeds), Shona Hoyle, Tara Jones, Eboni Partington (all St Helens), Sinead Peach (York), Emily Rudge (St Helens), Tamzin Renouf (York), Georgia Roche (Leeds), Tara Stanley (York), Paige Travis, Vicky Whitfield (both St Helens), Georgia Wilson (Wigan), Olivia Wood (York).