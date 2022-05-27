Jack Broadbent, Tom Holroyd, Corey Johnson, Muizz Mustapha. Jarrod O'Connor, Jack Sinfield and Sam Walters are all set to turn out for coach Chev Walker's side.

All seven have played in Rhinos' senior team this season.

Hooker Johnson will make his return from a long-term knee injury, Holroyd and Mustapha both played on dual-registration with Bradford Bulls last Saturday and O'Connor featured in Rhinos' Super League win over Wakefield Trinity a week ago.

Jack Broadbent in first team action against Toulouse. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Four of the 17 - Joe Gibbons, Joe Hird, Mackenzie Turner and Nathan Snee, along with Kai Morgan who is not involved today - work with the first team intermittently, depending on numbers needed for training.

This evening's game kicks off at 7pm.