Season ticket prices compared for all 12 Super League clubs including Leeds Rhinos, Hull FC and St Helens
The season in England finished last weekend, but Betfred Super League clubs are already gearing up for the 2024 campaign.
By Peter Smith
Published 8th Nov 2023, 16:45 GMT
Updated 8th Nov 2023, 17:08 GMT
Most recruitment is now done and players at some clubs, including Leeds Rhinos, reported in to begin pre-season training this week. Off the field, it is a crucial time with season tickets now on sale.
So who comes out cheapest and where is membership most expensive? Here’s how prices for adult season passes/membership – not including hospitality – compare at the 12 top-flight clubs.
1 / 2