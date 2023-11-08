Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Season ticket prices compared for all 12 Super League clubs including Leeds Rhinos, Hull FC and St Helens

The season in England finished last weekend, but Betfred Super League clubs are already gearing up for the 2024 campaign.
By Peter Smith
Published 8th Nov 2023, 16:45 GMT
Updated 8th Nov 2023, 17:08 GMT

Most recruitment is now done and players at some clubs, including Leeds Rhinos, reported in to begin pre-season training this week. Off the field, it is a crucial time with season tickets now on sale.

So who comes out cheapest and where is membership most expensive? Here’s how prices for adult season passes/membership – not including hospitality – compare at the 12 top-flight clubs.

Cheapest adult: £260 early bird, £285 full price. Most expensive adult: £293 early bird, £320 full price.

1. Castleford Tigers

Cheapest adult: £260 early bird, £285 full price. Most expensive adult: £293 early bird, £320 full price. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Cheapest adult: 145 euros (£126). Most expensive adult 420 euros (£366).

2. Catalans Dragons

Cheapest adult: 145 euros (£126). Most expensive adult 420 euros (£366). Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Adult: £90 under-30s, £165 over-30s.

3. Huddersfield Giants

Adult: £90 under-30s, £165 over-30s. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Cheapest adult: £165. Most expensive adult: £327 new members, £317 renewals.

4. Hull FC

Cheapest adult: £165. Most expensive adult: £327 new members, £317 renewals. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Cheapest adult: £275. Most expensive adult: £325.

5. Hull KR

Cheapest adult: £275. Most expensive adult: £325. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Cheapest adult: £200 early bird, £250 full price. Most expensive adult: £330 early bird, £380 full price.

6. Leeds Rhinos

Cheapest adult: £200 early bird, £250 full price. Most expensive adult: £330 early bird, £380 full price. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

