The former Rhinos academy player of the year had not been on Rhinos’ teamsheet since starting in a 40-6 defeat at St Helens last September.

A shoulder injury suffered in a January pre-season game at Odsal wrecked his hopes of a strong start to the campaign, but he made two comeback appearances for Bradford Bulls on dual-registration and was drafted straight into the side for Rohan Smith’s first game as Rhinos coach.

On a tough afternoon for the team, Walters turned in a solid stint off the bench, but was left with mixed feelings afterwards.

Sam Walters takes on Salford's Andy Ackers. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

“I was really disappointed on a team level,” he said of the 23-8 defeat which moved Rhinos down a place to 10th in Betfred Super League.

“I thought we had a good opportunity to start afresh. There were signs of what we were trying to do, but overall we weren’t good enough on the day.”

But he added: “On a personal level, obviously it’s nice to come back from injury and have a new coach in and he has given me a shot straight away, which is a boost to my confidence.”

The 6ft 6in forward joined Rhinos from Widnes Vikings in 2019 and made his first team debut the following year. The game two days ago was his 13th in Rhinos’ senior side.

“It just goes to show he is willing to put young boys in there if they are impressing in training,” the 21-year-old added of Smith.

“It makes it better for the team as well if there’s a lot of people competing for places.”

Walters got through unscathed and will now be looking to cement a regular place in the side over the second half of the season.

“I felt good,” he said. “I felt energetic and just tried to do my bit for the team when I came on.

“I thought I had a really good pre-season, but then I dislocated my shoulder. I am feeling good at the moment and I’m getting my engine back, with the games at Bradford and also [on Sunday]. I am just taking it game by game at the moment.”

Walters confirmed his shoulder “feels well” after surgery to repair the damage.

“It has fully recovered and I feel good,” he said.

The team performance was less encouraging. Walters reflected: “I think there’s implements of what we are trying to do with Rowan’s philosophies, but we need to be more consistent. We can’t switch off like we have been doing when things don’t go our way.

“The good thing about rugby is we get to go again against Wakefield and hopefully we can put the wrongs right.”

Friday’s match is a four-pointer in the battle against relegation, but Walters stressed: “Every game is a big game. We [went to Salford] full of confidence and didn’t get a result.