Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos: latest injury news and potential return dates

By Peter Smith
Published 1st Aug 2024, 17:53 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2024, 18:07 BST
Nearing the final quarter of the season, Leeds Rhinos and Salford Red Devils are both in relatively good health.

The hosts have three senior players unavailable for Saturday’s clash, while Leeds will be without a similar number from their top 20 group. Leeds are boosted by the return from injury of forwards Justin Sangare and Mickael Goudemand, while the Red Devils could field an unchanged 17. Here’s who is definitely ruled out and when they could be back on the field.

Latest injury news.

Latest injury news. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

The second-rower has a leg injury. No return date has been announced.

2. Matty Foster (Salford)

The second-rower has a leg injury. No return date has been announced. Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com

This week is the second of what was expected to be a three-match layoff with a calf injury, so the winger could be available to face Warrington Wolves at Magic Weekend.

3. David Fusitu'a (Rhinos)

This week is the second of what was expected to be a three-match layoff with a calf injury, so the winger could be available to face Warrington Wolves at Magic Weekend. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

The second-rower hasn't played a competitive game in 2024 after being concussed in both his pre-season appearances. On May 20 Rhinos announced he will be sidelined for the rest of the campaign, though he is doing non-contact training with his teammates.

4. Morgan Gannon (Rhinos)

The second-rower hasn't played a competitive game in 2024 after being concussed in both his pre-season appearances. On May 20 Rhinos announced he will be sidelined for the rest of the campaign, though he is doing non-contact training with his teammates. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Bradford-born Hellewell, who can play in the backs or second-row, has not featured since May because of a hand injury. No return date has been given.

5. Ben Hellewell (Salford)

Bradford-born Hellewell, who can play in the backs or second-row, has not featured since May because of a hand injury. No return date has been given. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

The prop was concussed in Leeds' defeat at Hull FC on June 15, his first match back after two months out with a similar issue and is not expected to play again this year.

6. Tom Holroyd (Rhinos)

The prop was concussed in Leeds' defeat at Hull FC on June 15, his first match back after two months out with a similar issue and is not expected to play again this year. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

