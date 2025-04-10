Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos: injury news and potential return dates

By Peter Smith
Published 10th Apr 2025, 09:00 BST
Two new names have been added to Leeds Rhinos’ injury list ahead of today’s return to action at Salford Red Devils.

With Brodie Croft having become the latest casualty - and nobody set to return this week - Rhinos are missing four members of their top-20 squad, including numbers six, nine and 13. The good news is two of those could be back on the field by early next month, though a couple of Rhinos’ full-time squad are set to miss the entire 2025 campaign. Here’s who is ruled out and potential return dates.

2. Maika Sivo

Leeds’ star wing signing suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury during Ash Handley’s testimonial game against Wigan on January 26 and won’t play a competitive match this year. Photo: Tony Johnson

3. Brodie Croft

The stand-off limped out of Rhinos’ defeat at Warrington Wolves two weeks ago. A scan revealed hamstring damage which will keep him off the field for at least the rest of this month. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

4. Andy Ackers (Rhinos)

The first-choice hooker tore a hamstring against St Helens on March 14 and was expected to be sidelined for up to three months. Photo: Tony Johnson

5. Cameron Smith

Rhinos’ loose-forward and co-captain underwent surgery on an ankle injury suffered against Salford on February 22. The recovery time of eight-10 weeks means he could be back towards the end of this month or early in May. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

6. Ben Littlewood

The 20-year-old forward underwent surgery on a hamstring injury early in pre-season. He is still at least a month away from being available for selection. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

