Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos: All the latest team news
Leeds Rhinos will welcome back influential trio – captain Kruise Leeming, James Bentley and Cameron Smith – for Friday’s trip to Salford Red Devils.
All three have all served their suspensions and have been named in Richard Agar’s 21-man squad to face Paul Rowley’s Reds at the AJ Bell Stadium.
Leeming received a one-match ban for a high tackle in the Rhinos’ victory at Wakefield Trinity on March 3, while Smith was handed a one-match suspension for a dangerous contact in the same game.
Bentley. meanwhile, was sent off just 16 minutes into his Leeds debut for a high tackle and was handed a three-match suspension which was extended to four games for a frivolous appeal.
Players who will miss the match include Matt Prior, who is out due to suspension, Harry Newman, who is still recovering from a hamstring injury and Richie Myler, who is still sidelined due to a groin problem.
Mikolaj Oledzki and David Fusitu’a have been named in the 21-man squad despite going off the field with head knocks against Hull FC last week.
Salford will be without former Rhinos captain Kallum Watkins who is nearing a return to action after being out of action since June 2021 with an ACL injury.
Also missing the game will be England international Dan Sarginson.
Ex-Rhinos prop King Vuniyayawa could face his former side while Jack Wells and Josh Johnson are included after short loan spells at Barrow Raiders.
Leeds Rhinos: from Walker, Fusitu’a, Sutcliffe, Handley, Austin, Sezer, Oledzki, Leeming, Bentley, Martin, Tetevano, Dwyer, Mellor, Smith, Thompson, Brisoce, Gannon, Broadbent, O’Connor, Donaldson, Tindall.
Salford Red Devils: from Brierley, Sio, Lafai, Burgess, Croft, Sneyd, Akauola, Ackers, Burke, Wright, Taylor, Addy, Vuniyayawa, Lannon, Atkin, Ormondroyd, Wells, Johnson, Williams, Cross, Gerrard
Referee: Jack Smith.
Kick-off: Friday, 8pm.