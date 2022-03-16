Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos: All the latest team news

All three have all served their suspensions and have been named in Richard Agar’s 21-man squad to face Paul Rowley’s Reds at the AJ Bell Stadium.

Leeming received a one-match ban for a high tackle in the Rhinos’ victory at Wakefield Trinity on March 3, while Smith was handed a one-match suspension for a dangerous contact in the same game.

Bentley. meanwhile, was sent off just 16 minutes into his Leeds debut for a high tackle and was handed a three-match suspension which was extended to four games for a frivolous appeal.

James Bentley returns to the Leeds Rhinos squad to face Salford on Friday after serving a four-match ban. Picture: Steve Riding.

Players who will miss the match include Matt Prior, who is out due to suspension, Harry Newman, who is still recovering from a hamstring injury and Richie Myler, who is still sidelined due to a groin problem.

Mikolaj Oledzki and David Fusitu’a have been named in the 21-man squad despite going off the field with head knocks against Hull FC last week.

Salford will be without former Rhinos captain Kallum Watkins who is nearing a return to action after being out of action since June 2021 with an ACL injury.

Also missing the game will be England international Dan Sarginson.

Captain Kruise Leeming is back in the Leeds Rhinos squad after a one-match ban. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Ex-Rhinos prop King Vuniyayawa could face his former side while Jack Wells and Josh Johnson are included after short loan spells at Barrow Raiders.

Leeds Rhinos: from Walker, Fusitu’a, Sutcliffe, Handley, Austin, Sezer, Oledzki, Leeming, Bentley, Martin, Tetevano, Dwyer, Mellor, Smith, Thompson, Brisoce, Gannon, Broadbent, O’Connor, Donaldson, Tindall.

Salford Red Devils: from Brierley, Sio, Lafai, Burgess, Croft, Sneyd, Akauola, Ackers, Burke, Wright, Taylor, Addy, Vuniyayawa, Lannon, Atkin, Ormondroyd, Wells, Johnson, Williams, Cross, Gerrard

Referee: Jack Smith.

Leeds Rhinos' Cameron Smith is back from a one-match ban. Picture: Tony Johnson.