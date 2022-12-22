'Sad news': Hunslet assess implications after rivals pull out of League One

West Wales Raiders, who lost 19 of their 20 fixtures in 2022 and finished bottom of the table, announced today (Thursday) they will not be competing next year, after five seasons in the semi-professional ranks.

A club statement said the decision was taken with “great sadness” and the owners will “endeavour to try and find a new group to keep a club within the professional ranks from Wales”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ken Sykes, chairman of Leeds’ League One side Hunslet, issued a statement responding to the announcement.

Hunslet chairman Ken Sykes. Picture by Hunslet RLFC.

He said: “Obviously this is sad news. My first thoughts are with the players, staff, supporters and the board of West Wales.

"I have had first-hand experience of a club closing down and it is an upsetting time for all concerned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is fair to say that the Raiders have struggled on the field for a number of years, which makes it difficult to build a supporter base.

"However, that does not detract from the hard work the people involved at the club have put in season after season. We wish them all well for the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sykes added: “This means two less games for Hunslet next season and we will assess what this means from a playing and financial perspective over the next week. We will issue an update early in the new year.”