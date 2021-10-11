Speculation has surrounded Richard Agar’s future as Rhinos boss ever since he replaced Dave Furner, initially as caretaker-coach, in May, 2019.

That intensified this summer when director of rugby Kevin Sinfield left the club to take up a coaching role in rugby union with Leicester Tigers.

There were suggestions Agar could step up into Sinfield’s previous role, with a new coach being brought in to take charge of the team.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryan Carr. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Now a media report has claimed Rhinos are in talks with Carr - the former Featherstone Rovers team boss who had a spell as Agar’s assistant two years ago before returning home to Australia to join the staff at Parramatta Eels - over potentially becoming head coach next season.

However, as previously reported in the Evening Post, Agar remains on the rolling contract he signed at the end of 2019 and he will continue as Rhinos’ head coach in 2022.

Carr made a strong impression on both Rhinos and Rovers during his one season in England and will be on the club's list of potential successors if and when Agar leaves the role, but that will not be for next year.

The YEP also understands there is no truth in reports linking Rhinos with a move for St George Illawarra Dragons’ Fijian forward Tariq Sims.