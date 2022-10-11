Headingley will host matches in the men’s and women’s tournaments and the first men’s semi-final takes place at Elland Road.

In addition, the Jamaica and Ireland men’s teams are based in Leeds, along with Papua New Guinea, Brazil and Canada in the women’s competition.

For the first time, the men’s, women’s and wheelchair tournaments are being held as part of the same event, adding up to 61 matches at 21 different venues.

World Cup captains at the event's launch in m,anchester: (Back Row L-R) - Jamaica's Ashton Golding, Scotland's Dale Ferguson, Australia's James Tedesco, England's Sam Tomkins, Samoa's Junior Paulo, Fiji's Kevin Naiqama, Italy's Nathan Brown, Ireland's George King. (Front Row L-R) - Wales's Elliot Kear, Tonga's Jason Taumalolo, France's Benjamin Garcia, New Zealand's Jesse Bromwich, Lebanon's Mitchell Moses, Greece's Jordan Meads, Papau New Guinea's Rhyse Martin, Cook Island's Brad Takaraingi. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

The men’s tournament kicks off on Saturday, October 15, with the women’s starting on Tuesday, November 1 and the wheelchair beginning on Wednesday, November 3.

The women’s and men’s finals will be staged as a double-header at Old Trafford on Saturday, November 19, the day after the wheelchair showpiece at Manchester Central.

World Cup groups.

The men’s tournament is split into four groups of four.

The RLWC trophies in Huddersfield, birthplace of rugby league. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Group A: England, Samoa, France, Greece.

Group B: Australia, Fiji, Scotland, Italy.

Group C: New Zealand, Lebanon, Jamaica, Ireland.

Group D: Tonga, Papua New Guinea, Wales, Cook Island.

Headingley Stadium will host matches in the men's and women's touyrnaments. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Teams will play the three others in their group with the top two sides in each going through to the quarter-finals.

Quarter-final groupings:

Quarter-final 1 - winner group B v runners-up group C.

Q-f 2 – winner group A v runner-up group D

Q-f 3 – winner group C v runner-up group B;

Q-f 4 – winner group D v runner-up group A.

Semi-finals

Semi-final 1 – Winner quarter-final 1 v winner q-f 3

S-f 2 – winner q-f 2 v winner q-f 4.

Men’s tournament fixtures.

Saturday, October 15:

England v Samoa (2.30pm) at St James’ Park, Newcastle.

Australia v Fiji (7.30pm) at Headingley, Leeds.

Sunday, October 16:

Scotland v Italy (2.30pm) at Kingston Park, Newcastle.

Jamaica v Ireland (5pm) at Headingley, Leeds.

New Zealand v Lebanon (7.30pm) at HJ Stadium, Warrington.

Monday, October 17:

France v Greece (7.30pm) at Eco-Power Stadium, Doncaster.

Tuesday, October 18:

Tonga v Papua New Guinea (7.30pm) at TW Stadium, St Helens.

Wednesday, October 19:

Wales v Cook Islands (7.30pm) at Leigh Sports Village, Leigh.

Friday, October 21:

Australia v Scotland (7.30pm) at Coventry Building Society Arena, Coventry.

Saturday, October 22:

Fiji v Italy (2.30pm) at Kingston Park, Newcastle.

England v France (5pm) at University of Bolton Stadium, Bolton.

New Zealand v Jamaica (7.30pm) at MKM Stadium, Hull.

Sunday, October 23:

Lebanon v Ireland (2.30pm) at Leigh Sports Village, Leigh.

Samoa v Greece (5pm) at Eco-Power Stadium, Doncaster.

Monday, October 24:

Tonga v Wales (7.30pm) at TW Stadium, St Helens.

Tuesday, October 25:

Papua New Guinea v Cook Islands (7.30pm) at HJ Stadium, Warrington.

Friday, October 28:

New Zealand v Ireland (7.30pm) at Headingley, Leeds.

Saturday, October 29:

England v Greece (2.30pm) at Bramall Lane, Sheffield.

Fiji v Scotland (5pm) at Kingston Park, Newcastle.

Australia v Italy (7.30pm) at TW Stadium, St Helens.

Sunday, October 30:

Lebanon v Jamaica (Noon) at Leigh Sports Village, Leigh.

Tonga v Cook Island (2.30pm) at Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough.

Samoa v France (5pm) at HJ Stadium, Warrington

Monday, October 31:

Papua New Guinea v Wales 7.30pm) at Eco-Power Stadium, Doncaster.

Friday, November 4:

Quarter-final One (7.30pm) at John Smith’s Stadium, Huddersfield.

Saturday, November 5:

Quarter-final two (2.30pm) at DW Stadium, Wigan.

Quarter-Final three (7.30pm) at MKM Stadium, Hull.

Sunday, November 6:

Quarter-Final four (2.30pm) at HJ Stadium, Warrington.

Friday, November 11:

Semi-final one (7.45pm) at Elland Road, Leeds.

Saturday, November 12:

Semi-final two (2.30pm) at Emirates Stadium, London.

Saturday, November 19:

Final (4pm) at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Women’s tournament fixtures

Tuesday, November 1:

England v Brazil (2.30pm), Papua New Guinea v Canada (5pm), both at Headingley, Leeds.

Wednesday, November 2:

New Zealand v France (5pm), Australia v Cook Islands (7.30pm) both at LNER Community Stadium, York.

Saturday, November 5:

England v Canada (Noon), at DW Stadium, Wigan.

Papua New Guinea v Brazil (5pm) at MKM Stadium, Hull.

Sunday, November 6:

New Zealand v Cook Islands (5pm), Australia v France (7.30pm) both at LNER Community Stadium, York.

Wednesday, November 9: Canada v Brazil (5pm), England v Papua New Guinea 7.30pm), both at Headingley, Leeds.

Thursday, November 10:

France v Cook Islands (5pm), Australia v New Zealand (7.30pm) both at LNER Community Stadium, York.

Monday, November 14:

Semi-final one (5pm); Semi-Final two (7.30pm) both at LNER Community Stadium, York.

Saturday, November 19:

Final (1.15pm) at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Wheelchair tournament fixtures

Thursday, November 3:

Spain v Ireland (5pm), England v Australia (7.30pm) both at Copper Box Arena, London.

Friday, November 4:

France v Wales (11am), Scotland v USA (1.30pm) both at English Institute of Sport, Sheffield.

Sunday, November 6:

England v Spain (Noon), Australia v Ireland (2.30pm) both at Copper Box Arena, London.

Monday, November 7:

France v Scotland (5pm), Wales v USA (7.30pm) both at both at English Institute of Sport, Sheffield.

Wednesday, November 9:

Australia v Spain (11am), England v Ireland (1.30pm) both at Copper Box Arena, London.

Thursday, November 10:

France v USA (11am), Wales v Scotland (1.30pm) both at English Institute of Sport, Sheffield.

Sunday, November 13:

Semi-Final one (Noon), Semi-final two (2.30pm) both at English Institute of Sport, Sheffield.

Friday, November 18:

Final (7.30pm) at Manchester Central, Manchester.

How to get tickets.

Tickets start from £10 for adults and £2.21 for under 16’s.

To purchase, log on to https://www.rlwc2021.com/tickets

