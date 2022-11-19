The Jillaroos completed dominant World Cup campaign by outclassing New Zealand 54-4 in Saturday’s final at Old Trafford.

That took their total points scored in five matches to an astonishing 312 with only 12 conceded, all to the Kiwi Ferns.

It was the Aussies’ third successive World Cup and extended their winning streak to 13 games, dating back to May 2016. It’s unlikely that run will end any time soon.

Australia celebrate winning their third successive Women's World Cup. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

New Zealand needed to keep the score tight, as they did in last week’s 10-8 defeat, but the Jillaroos had learned their lesson from that scare.

They were clinical in attack from the start, running in 10 tries and rock-solid defensively.

The Ferns weren’t given any room on the ball, but did manage to avoid a whitewash when winger Madison Bartlett touched down with 17 minutes left, after a sweeping move across the line.

That received the game’s biggest cheer, but was far too late to matter, reducing Australia’s lead to 38-4.

Tarryn Aiken scores for Australia in their Women's WQorld Cup win over New Zealand at Old Trafford. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

Half-back Ali Brigginshaw ran the show and was involved in all four first half tries, providing the final pass for the opener, scored by Jessica Sergis and making the break which led to Tarryn Aiken sending Isabelle Kelly over.

Brigginshaw’s kick was taken superbly by Julia Robinson and she also handled in the build-up to Kelly’s second try.

The second half was a procession, after Australia had added tries by Emma Tonegato and Sergis inside the opening 11 minutes.

Aiken crossed from Evania Pelite’s break before Bartlett grabbed the Ferns’ consolation, but the first of back-to-back tries by Kennedy Charrington brought up the Aussies’ 300th point of the tournament and Pelite completed the rout.

New Zealand and Australia go head-to-head during the Kiwi Fern's pre-match haka. Picture by Will Palmer / www.photosport.nz.

Player of the match Brigginshaw kicked two goals and Lauren Brown landed five from as many attempts.

Australia: Bremner, Robinson, Sergis, Kelly, Pelite, Aiken, Brigginshaw, Mato, Davis, Charrington, Clydsdale, Apps, Taufa. Subs Brown, Tonegato, Bent, Johnston.

New Zealand: Nicholls, Stephens Daly, Hufanga, P McGregor, Bartlett, Roache, R McGregor, Clark, Rota, Nu’uausala, Murdoch-Masila, Hall, Hale. Subs Maynard, Hill-Moana, Pule, Stowers.