Rugby League World Cup 2021 Podcast: England's strong start and other week one highlights
ALMOST a year later than originally planned, the Rugby League World Cup exploded into life this week and – so far – it has proved well worth the wait.
By YP Sport
39 minutes ago - 1 min read
Over the next four weeks, rugby league writers Peter Smith and James O’Brien will join host Richard Byram to discuss the previous few days’ action and pick out their personal highlights, while also looking ahead to the best fixtures coming up on the tournament schedule.