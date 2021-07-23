The Australian Rugby League Commission (ARLC) and New Zealand Rugby League (NZRL) have cited “player welfare and safety concerns” as their reason for withdrawing, three months ahead of the opening game.

Tournament organisers were given just four minutes’ warning before the announcement was made public.

Betfred Super League chairman Ken Davy said: “It is quite astounding athletes from Australia and New Zealand are about to compete in the Olympics, in addition to the Australian and New Zealand rugby union teams being in the UK this autumn, yet their rugby league counterparts have decided to withdraw.”

Super League chairman Ken Davy. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

And he pointed out: “The UK has already shown it can successfully deliver a major international event in Euro 2020, under far stricter conditions to those anticipated in the autumn.”

RFL chairman Simon Johnson admitted he was “angry” at the two nations’ withdrawal, which he described as a “selfish, parochial and cowardly decision”.

Voicing his “disappointment”, Troy Grant, chairman of International Rugby League, claimed Kangaroo and Kiwi players might now switch allegiances to one of the competing nations in order to take part.