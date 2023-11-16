Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lister, who was 64, has been suffering from cancer. He was a member of the Leeds Colts side, equivalent to today’s academy and made one senior appearance for the Headingley club in 1980.

He joined Bramley the following year and over 10 campaigns went on to set club records for most tries in a season and a career. In 248 games for the Villagers, Lister touched down 140 times, as well as kicking 33 goals and 16 drop goals.

McLaren Field, former home of Bramley Rugby League Club.

The first player to score more than 100 tries for Bramley, his most prolific season was in 1985-86 when he crossed in 22 of his side’s 40 matches. His record tally of 34 tries during that campaign was 14 more than the club’s previous best.

Originally a centre and later stand-off, Lister’s final season with Bramley was in 1990-91. He made one appearance for Doncaster the following year. Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington was on Leeds’ playing staff at the same time as Lister. He said: “I knew him quite well, he was a very talented player with a real eye for a try and a good step.”

Peter Jarvis, who coached Lister at Bramley, remembered his ploy of kicking past the first line of defence, then kicking on past the full-back, collecting and scoring.