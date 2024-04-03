Rugby league refs confirmed for Leeds Rhinos v Warrington Wolves, Hull KR, St Helens, Hull FC and others
Aaron Moore will take charge of Leeds for the second successive week after being the man in the middle for last Thursday’s Betfred Super League win at Castleford Tigers. Tom Grant is his video assistant. It is Moore’s third Rhinos game this season. The only other officials to have been handled a Leeds fixture this year are Chris Kendall (three times) and Jack Smith (twice).
Other appointments for Super League round seven are: Leigh Leopards v Wigan Warriors – Jack Smith (video, Liam Moore); Castleford Tigers v Salford Red Devils – Chris Kendall (Marcus Griffiths); Hull KR v London Broncos – Liam Rush (Ben Thaler); Hull FC v Huddersfield Giants – Tom Grant (Chris Kendall); Catalans Dragons v St Helens – Liam Moore (James Vella).
