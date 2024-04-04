Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The BBC and SuperLeague+, the competition’s own streaming service, will also provide live coverage from Betfred Super League round seven. Here’s how you can watch all six matches.

Thursday, April 4

Leigh Leopards v Wigan Warriors: live on Sky Sports Action (from 7.30pm); on delay via SuperLeague+.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sky, BBC and SuperLeague+ will all broadcast live action this weekend. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Friday, April 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds Rhinos v Warrington Wolves: live on Sky Sports Action (from 7.30pm); on delay via SuperLeague+.

Castleford Tigers v Salford Red Devils: live on Sky Sports Arena (from 7.55pm) and SuperLeague+.

Hull KR v London Broncos: live on Sky Sports Mix (from 7.55pm) and SuperLeague+.

Saturday, April 6

Hull FC v Huddersfield Giants: live on Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Main Event (from 2.55pm) and SuperLeague+.