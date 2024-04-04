Rugby league on TV: channel and streaming details for Leeds Rhinos, Hull KR, Hull FC, St Helens and others

Leeds Rhinos face Warrington Wolves on Friday in one of two Super League matches this weekend broadcast exclusively live by Sky Sports.
By Peter Smith
Published 4th Apr 2024, 18:00 BST
The BBC and SuperLeague+, the competition’s own streaming service, will also provide live coverage from Betfred Super League round seven. Here’s how you can watch all six matches.

Thursday, April 4

Leigh Leopards v Wigan Warriors: live on Sky Sports Action (from 7.30pm); on delay via SuperLeague+.

Sky, BBC and SuperLeague+ will all broadcast live action this weekend. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Sky, BBC and SuperLeague+ will all broadcast live action this weekend. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Friday, April 5

Leeds Rhinos v Warrington Wolves: live on Sky Sports Action (from 7.30pm); on delay via SuperLeague+.

Castleford Tigers v Salford Red Devils: live on Sky Sports Arena (from 7.55pm) and SuperLeague+.

Hull KR v London Broncos: live on Sky Sports Mix (from 7.55pm) and SuperLeague+.

Saturday, April 6

Hull FC v Huddersfield Giants: live on Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Main Event (from 2.55pm) and SuperLeague+.

Catalans Dragons v St Helens: live on Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Main Event (from 7.55pm), BBC Three (from 8pm) and SuperLeague+.

