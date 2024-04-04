Rugby league on TV: channel and streaming details for Leeds Rhinos, Hull KR, Hull FC, St Helens and others
and live on Freeview channel 276
The BBC and SuperLeague+, the competition’s own streaming service, will also provide live coverage from Betfred Super League round seven. Here’s how you can watch all six matches.
Thursday, April 4
Leigh Leopards v Wigan Warriors: live on Sky Sports Action (from 7.30pm); on delay via SuperLeague+.
Friday, April 5
Leeds Rhinos v Warrington Wolves: live on Sky Sports Action (from 7.30pm); on delay via SuperLeague+.
Castleford Tigers v Salford Red Devils: live on Sky Sports Arena (from 7.55pm) and SuperLeague+.
Hull KR v London Broncos: live on Sky Sports Mix (from 7.55pm) and SuperLeague+.
Saturday, April 6
Hull FC v Huddersfield Giants: live on Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Main Event (from 2.55pm) and SuperLeague+.
Catalans Dragons v St Helens: live on Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Main Event (from 7.55pm), BBC Three (from 8pm) and SuperLeague+.
