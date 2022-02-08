Rugby league news: Leeds Rhinos suspension, Schofield predictions, Hull FC exit, Wane's Warrington dig

St Helens have won the last three titles and are the choice of many pundits to make it an unprecedented four-in-a-row. They will kick the new season off against Catalans Dragons in the opener.

Leeds Rhinhos are considering an appeal against a suspension of one of their players while a Salford Red Devils star has opened up on why he left his former club.

Meanwhile, Channel 4 presenter Adam Hills, who will front the televised coverage of the competition on the terrestrial channel this season, has revealed his ambitions for the sports growth on its new home, and said: "When Channel 4 first started broadcasting the Paralympics, they made it look amazing - and they are definitely going to do that with this.

"I think, from talking to the producers, we’re going to emphasise the inclusive nature of rugby league and what a family it is. We want to be right in the middle of all the action. I think what Channel 4 will do is make it look cool, but also make it inclusive.”

He added: “Channel 4 kind of explained they want to find a way of opening rugby league to a new audience. I’m enough of a fan where I can be in the middle and ask the questions the people at home might want to ask; then if something really technical comes up then maybe I can turn to the camera and say ‘what this means is this…

“I want to find a way to describe what’s happening to people at home who don’t know, but also not patronise people who do. There is a lot of pressure to get it right - but in the back of my mind I know if I fail, then I can escape back to Australia!”

