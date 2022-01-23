Alex Sutcliffe scored two tries in Tigers' big win at Doncaster. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Elsewhere, Castleford Tigers completed their pre-season campaign with a comfortable 66-18 victory at League One Doncaster, but Batley Bulldogs were beaten 50-6 at Huddersfield Giants.

Rovers - who visit York City Knights a week today - scored first through Josh Hardcastle, but Wakefield, who had Liam Hood sin-binned early on and David Fifita in the second-half, went ahead midway through the opening period when Tom Johnstone dived over at the corner and Max Jowitt converted.

Tries by Ex-Trinity players Craig Kopczak and Craig Hall, who converted both, made it 16-6, but Wakefield cut the gap to just four points on the stroke of half-time when ex-Leeds Rhinos centre Corey Hall scored for the second successive game and Jowitt tagged on the two.

Rovers' Craig Hall was on the scoresheet against his former club Trinity. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Morgan Smith went over for Rovers’ fourth try, nine minutes after the interval, which Hall converted and though James Batchelor replied soon afterwards, Jowitt adding the extras, the home side held on.

Castleford scored eight tries in a rampant first half performance against Doncaster to go 48-0 ahead, before being matched by their third tier hosts after the interval.

Alex Sutcliffe, signed from Leeds Rhinos, bagged a brace to add to his touchdown in the win at York City Knights eight days earlier and Derrell Olpherts also crossed twice.

Danny Richardson finished with 20 points from a try and eight goals - off as many attempts - and Mahe Fonua, Niall Evalds, Cain Robb, Cheyse Blair, Jason Qareqare and George Collins also touched down.

Jack Sadler converted all three of Tigers’ second half touchdowns.

Doncaster’s try scorers were Misi Taulapapa, Zac Braham and Tom Halliday, all improved by Connor Robinson.

Bulldogs, whose Championship campaign begins at home to Halifax Panthers on Sunday, were no match for Super League hosts Huddersfield Giants.

Josh Hodgson grabbed Batley’s try, converted by Tom Gilmore.

Giants’ try scorers were Theo Fages and Louis Senior with two each, Luke Yates, Leroy Cudjoe, Chris McQueen, Innes Senior and Olly Ashall-Bott.

Tui Lolohea landed six goals and Oliver Russell added two.