Leeds broke new ground when former Canterbury coach Malcolm Clift joined them late in the 1985 season, but it was another 13 years before an Aussie was brought in for the start of a campaign.

Graham Murray transformed the team during his two years in charge and Rohan’s uncle Tony Smith had a similar impact six years later. Rhinos’ other Aussie team bosses were less successful, though.

Malcolm Clift (1985): When Maurice Bamford, who was born almost in sight of Headingley Stadium, stepped down early in 1985, Leeds went to the other extreme and brought in their first Aussie coach, Malcolm Clift. The former Canterbury Bankstown player and coach arrived in February and was gone by May, when another Yorkshireman, Peter Fox, took over. Leeds finished fourth in the Championship under Clift.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PAST ... Australian-born former coaches for Leeds Rhinos (from left): Dave Furner. Tony Smith, Graham Murray and Dean Lance.

Graham Murray (1998-99): A former half-back with Parramatta Eels and South Sydney, Murray, who died in 2013, coached Illawarra and Hunter Mariners before joining Leeds ahead of the 1998 season. He is fondly remembered by Rhinos fans for restoring the club’s self-respect after a decade of under-achievement.

Leeds finished second in Super League and were Grand Final runners-up in his first season and won the Challenge Cup in 1999. His teams played good rugby, had an outstanding togetherness and were ferociously tough.

Dean Lance (2000-2001): Rhinos hoped Dean Lance would replicate Murray’s success, but his appointment was a failure, despite a 13-game winning run midway through his first season and a fourth-placed finish.

Lance also led Leeds to a second successive Challenge Cup final appearance, when they lost to Bradford Bulls at Murrayfield and was in charge for a club record 106-10 win at Swinton in a Challenge Cup tie at the start of 2001.

... AND PRESENT: Leeds Rhinos' new head coach Rohan Smith Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com

He was axed that April after three successive defeats. He did, however, give Rob Burrow a first team debut in what proved to be his final game.

Tony Smith (2004-2007): The uncle of Rohan Smith was an inspired appointment, having begun his Super League career in charge of Huddersfield Giants. He was an instant success, masterminding Leeds’ first championship for 32 years at the end of his first season as boss.

They won the World Club Challenge in 2005 and were Challenge Cup runners-up and regained the Super League title in his final game. In his four seasons at the helm, Rhinos finished first, second, third and second on the table.

Dave Furner (2019): The ex-Canberra Raiders and Wigan second-prower finished his playing career at Leeds, retiring after the 2004 Grand Final win.

Leeds Rhinos head coach Tony Smith and captain Kevin Sinfield pose with the Super League Grand Final trophy at Headingley in October 2007. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Son of former Australia coach Don Furner, he had a spell in charge of Canberra and was assistant at North Queensland Cowboys and South Sydney Rabbitohs before joining Leeds on a three-year deal.