Burrow has teamed up with OddBalls to launch a new range of men’s and women’s products raising funds to battle the terminal illness, which has no known cure.

The ‘OddBalls Rob Burrow MND Association collection’ is in Rhinos’ blue and amber colours and the design features the former scrum-half’s signature and shirt number ‘7’.

£1 from every sale will be donated to the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Rob Burrow, pictured with former Rhinos captain Kevin Sinfield. Picture by Simon Dewhurst.

Burrow was diagnosed with mnd in 2019 and is a patron of the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Founded in 2014 as part of an initiative to raise awareness about testicular cancer, OddBalls has raised more than £650,000 for charities through the sale of its products and aims to have topped the £1m mark by 2023.

The OddBalls Rob Burrow MND Association range includes men’s boxer shorts and women’s briefs and a bra, with designs approved by Rob and his wife Lindsey.

Burrow - who will be guest of honour when England kick off the World Cup against Samoa in at Newcastle’s St James’s Park on Saturday - said “I’m delighted Oddballs has created a range in my honour and I’m grateful, as the charity’s patron, they’ve chosen to support the MND Association.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sales of Rob Burrow underwear will raise money to fight mnd.

“The money raised will help the MND Association support people living with the disease as well as their families and also go towards vital research into treatments and a cure for motor neurone disease.”