Burrow was an eight-time Grand Final winner during his playing career, being voted the Old Trafford showpiece’s most valuable player in 2007 and 2011.

He was the first unanimous winner of the Harry Sunderland Trophy - chosen by members of the rugby league media - after coming off the bench to score a memorable try and set up another in Leeds’ win over St Helens 10 years ago.

Burrow, who retired after Leeds’ 2017 Grand Final win and was diagnosed with motor neurone disease two years later, follows Andy Farrell OBE, Jason Robinson OBE and Paul Sculthorpe MBE, who presented the award in 2018, 2019 and 2020 respectively.

Rob Burrow breaks away to score a sensational solo try in the 2011 Grand Final. Picture by Steve Riding.

Burrow said: “It is a complete privilege and honour to be asked to present the Harry Sunderland trophy at such a huge game. Having won it myself twice before, I know just how special that feeling is. To be able to share the moment with that given player will be very humbling.

“I have had some amazing nights from this great sport and this will rank up there with my best. To whomever wins the award, I just know it will be a special time and I am so grateful to have been asked to present this award.”