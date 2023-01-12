Exactly three years ago Headingley staged one of the most emotional afternoons in Leeds Rhinos’ history.

A full house of 19,000 turned up to see Rhinos take on Bradford Bulls in Jamie Jones-Buchanan’s testimonial game on January 12, 2020, which was also a fund-raiser for club legend Rob Burrow just a month after he had been diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

Jones-Buchanan generously offered to share the event with his former teammate and club legends Kevin Sinfield, Jamie Peacock, Ryan Bailey, Brett Delaney, Kylie Leuluai and Keith Senior came out of retirement to pull on a blue and amber jersey for the last time.

Rhinos won34-10, but the most memorable moment came late in the match when Burrow ran on to the Headingley pitch for the final time.

There was hardly a dry eye in the house when the legendary scrum-half broke down during a thank-you speech to the crowd after the game, sparking a chant of ‘one Rob Burrow’ from the Bulls fans on the Western Terrace, which swept around the entire stadium.

Burrow told the media afterwards: “Our sport isn’t the biggest, but it’s the closest-knit in the world. We stay together and look after our own.

"You can’t imagine what it’s like to have Wigan fans, Cas fans, Saints fans, Bradford, Leeds, all saying nice stuff and wanting to do something for you. It was a true-life example of what our game is all about.”

1. Rhinos legends Rob Burrow and Jamie Jones-Buchanan, along with their children, on the pitch with their final whistle.

2. Mates forever Rob Burrow with former teammates Kevin Sinfield and Danny McGuire after the game.

3. Rhinos team picture Rhinos' players line up for the cameras after the match.

4. Wounded Peacock Club legend Jamie Peacock cut short a skiing holiday to play and came off worst in a collision with teammate Kylie Leuluai.