The decision came after Australia and New Zealand withdrew because of fears over player safety.

“I understand the worries with regards to Covid and the infection rate over here, but the policies in place here and the guidelines players and staff have to adhere to are more than safe for a national team to come over,” Wakefield Trinity’s Chris Chester said.

“I am really disappointed for Shaun [Wane, the England coach] and Andy Last, who is my assistant and Shaun’s as well. I know how much hard work and planning they have put in.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

England coach Shaun Wane with the men's World Cup trophy. Picture by SWpix.com.

Castleford Tigers coach Daryl Powell also described the postponement as “disappointing”, but insisted: “I don’t think you can have a World Cup without Australia and New Zealand.”

He said: “Hopefully [next year] we can get our game back where it needs to be.

“If we have to lose the World Cup and get back on track next year, maybe it’s for the benefit of the game as a whole, which is really important.”

Leeds Rhinos’ Richard Agar added: “I am disappointed it’s not going ahead, of course, but at the same time I do have an element of understanding about it too.”