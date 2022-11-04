RLWC 2021: Leeds Rhinos' Rhyse Martin determined to lead PNG to World Cup success against England
Leeds Rhinos marksman Rhyse Martin will be a key man for Papua New Guinea when they attempt a huge World Cup quarter-final upset against England at Wigan on Saturday.
The goal-kicking second-rower played for PNG at the same stage five years ago, when England won 36-6 in Melbourne, but reckons the Kumuls are capable of reversing that result this weekend.
England go into the knockout tie as strong favourites, but PNG are in good form having been pipped by a last-gap try against Tonga in their opening game before overcoming Cook Islands and keeping Wales scoreless last Monday.
“We're confident,” Martin insisted. “We know what brand of footy we play and we want to see how they will stick with us.
“They haven't really faced anyone as physical and dominant as us. I know they're playing a good brand of footy, they're not scared to throw the ball around, they've got speed on the edges and a powerful middle; they've had a great first three rounds, but we're excited to get to a quarter-final.”
The Leeds man reckons PNG are battle-hardened, but admits they will need to play better against an England side who thrashed Greece 94-4 last weekend.
“They were all tough games,” he said of the Kumuls’ group fixtures. “But we also made it hard on ourselves.
“The results and how the games went, we need to be better in certain patches.
“We just need to focus on what we need to do. Those games give you confidence but winning by 90 points gives you a fair bit of confidence too.”
Martin has played against most of the England side at club level and will be offering that insight to coach Stanley Tepend and his assistant Paul Aiton, the former Rhinos and Wakefield Trinity hooker.
“You can give a few tips here and there,” Martin said. “But when you're in the heat of it, it depends on fatigue and how much ball you have.
“A few little pointers, what certain players do, will help, but the coaches will be on top of all that.
“If I have to tip them off on something I will. It does help but at the end of the day we have to play our game and do what we do well.”
Martin, who played when PNG beat Great Britain in Port Moresby three years ago, admitted home advantage could be crucial, but also reckons the Kumuls will relish the occasion.
He said: “Wigan's a good stadium, it'll be interesting to see how many people turn up. It's a great time and it's the World Cup. We can't wait.”
While they will be heavily outnumbered by England supporters inside the ground, PNG know they carry the hopes of a nation watching and listening at home.
It is the only country where rugby league is the national game and Martin said: “People in PNG love the sport, that’s how to sum it up – love. It means everything to everyone in PNG for us to play and win. It’s no burden, it’s excitement.
“The boys are representing their families and where they come from. It’s a special thing - whether we win or lose they will always be there for us, they will always stand by the Kumuls so we just want to do them proud.”
England: from Tomkins, Makinson, Watkins, Farnworth, Welsby, Williams, Burgess, McIlorum, Whitehead, Bateman, Radley, Young, Knowles, Lees, Cooper, Hill, McMeeken, Sneyd, Pearce-Paul.
Papua New Guinea: from Albert, Alick, Appo, Boas, Ipape, John, Johnston, Lam, Laybutt, MacDonald, Martin, Namo, Ngutlik, Olam, Putt, Russell, Simbiken, Tai, Yei.
Referee: Liam Moore (England). Kick-off: Saturday, 2.30pm at DW Stadium, Wigan.