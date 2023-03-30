strengthen weaknesses in Wakefield Trinity’s squad.

Some fans have been upset by the departure of centre Corey Hall who joined Hull KR this week in exchange for full-back Will Dagger.

With Max Jowitt injured, Applegarth - whose side visit St Helens on Friday - admits he was in desperate need for a full-back and losing a highly-rated young player in Hall was a price he was willing to play.

Corey Hall is tackled by Brodie Croft during Trinty's defeat at Salford. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

Of whether he would be willing to give up other quality players to improve areas of the squad where Trinity are light, the coach insisted: “One hundred per cent.”

He said: “We are a club that always spends within our means. We haven't got owners that are willing to offset millions in personal loss and rightly so.

“We're trying to get a sustainable club and you've got budgets to work to. We're not at the salary cap and had a budget we all knew about coming into this year.

“If there's no more money, the only other solution to getting players in is to see what business is out there.

Will Dagger, who has joined Wakefield from Hull KR. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“The team is bigger than any individual, so you always do what's right for the team and the club.”

Applegarth stressed: “That's not me saying I want to get rid of players because I don't. What I'm saying is if ridiculous offers were made to Michael [Carter’ Trinity’s chief executive] you'd be a fool not to listen.”

Of the fans’ frustration, Applegarth insisted: “I get it and even share it at times, but objectively they can rest assured we're doing what we feel is right for the short and long-term health of the club.”

Trinity are bottom of Betfred Super League and have yet to win this season. Applegarth warned: “If we don't pick up results, Corey would be going at the end of the year anyway, if worst came to worst, because he sees his future in Super League.

Wakefield coach Mark Applegarth. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

