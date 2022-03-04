And Rhinos have now reached a dual-registration agreement with Bradford Bulls, while any moves to Featherstone Rovers will now be on loan.

Edwards, 18, has yet to make his Rhinos debut, but has been part of their full-time squad since stepping up straight from the scholarship ahead of the 2021 season.

He had a spell on loan with Knights' Betfred Championship rivals Batley Bulldogs last year and was a non-playing member of the England Knights squad for their end-of-season Test against Jamaica.

Levi Edwards. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Knight coach James Ford said: “Levi is another talented young player we’ve added to our squad.

"He moves very well and has some outstanding centre skill in his game already.

"We’re all really excited to work with Levi and help him develop and reach the very high standards he’s capable of.

“Levi can play centre and back-row and provides competition for places in both those positions.”

Edwards could make his debut for the Knights away to London Broncos on Sunday.

Rhinos have now agreed a dual-registration partnership with Bradford, replacing the previous deal with Featherstone.

Leeds' Jarrod O'Connor and Liam Tindall have both been included in Bulls' squad for this weekend's Championship game at home to Batley Bulldogs.

Leeds players could still play for Rovers this year, but only on loan.

Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington said: "This change has been brought about primarily because Featherstone Rovers no longer have the same need for our emerging players.

"They have a large and strong squad of their own and are focused on winning promotion to Betfred Super League this season.

“We need our talented young emerging players who aren’t selected to the Rhinos first team to be playing at the highest level to aid their development, which is our main priority and this new arrangement with Bradford Bulls and Featherstone Rovers works for us all."